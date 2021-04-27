As a long-time resident of Indiana County, it pains me to see the vaccination percentage of current residents so low.
As former military, I was required to be vaccinated for multiple diseases. Now, as a disabled person, it has behooved me to maintain and get newly vaccinated for multiple diseases in order to keep my health.
It does you too. This is especially true in the case of COVID-19.
This is a extremely virulent, dangerous disease. If you are lucky, it will kill you within a month of contracting it.
That month won’t be pleasant though, I can assure you. If you are unlucky, you’ll survive with a percentage of your respiratory system intact. Without oxygen, your brain and other organs will slowly deteriorate and you could very easily become dependent on someone else to care for you your remaining time on Earth.
It’s your choice. It’s your life and the life of those who love you enough to take care of you in your final days.
Marc Caldwell
Anaheim, Calif.