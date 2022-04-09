Make your voice heard
The Indiana County Commissioners will hold three Open Forums with the public this month to discuss how to distribute $16,330,195 the county is getting in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
All three events will be conducted as hybrid forums, running from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with options to attend in person or virtually via a Zoom site to be posted on the evening of each event:
• Thursday: S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township (Indiana, PA 15701)
• April 18: Armagh/East Wheatfield Fire Hall & Community Center, 12095 Route 56 East, Armagh, PA 15920
• April 27: Marion Center Community Center, Route 403 North, across from Marion Center Area High School, in Marion Center, PA 15759.