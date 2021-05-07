In February 2020, I served as chairman of the Indiana County Republican Committee. It was the committee’s responsibility to nominate a person for recommendation to Gov. Tom Wolf to serve as interim recorder of deeds, register of wills and clerk of Orphan’s Court. The person chosen was Maria Jack.
Why Maria? Because the committee members know Maria well. They have seen her work ethic for years, dedication to her community and many social causes as well as treasurer of the committee with detailed accounting and responsibility. Maria’s nomination was carried to the governor by Sen. Joe Pittman whose Senate colleagues would then, by statute, confirm the nomination after the governor approved filling the interim position.
With a Democratic governor not concerned with filling the spot with a Republican and the onset of COVID the following month, over a year later the voters now have the power to end this unfinished business and elect Maria to the position she was chosen to serve.
This row office plays a huge part in life’s biggest moments. As first deputy, Maria guides the public through such times efficiently and promptly. With years of experience on the boards of IRMC, The Alice Paul House and Drug and Alcohol Commission, Maria has the innate ability to understand people in crisis.
The legality of marriage, estates, inheritance tax, adoption and real estate transfer will be done not only accurately but compassionately. Attention to detail with the experience that matters.
Vote Maria Jack.
Gilbert Woodley
Blairsville