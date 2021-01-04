Mask shaming.
It’s a term we’ve heard often over the past 10 months or so.
It’s something that is (alleged) to occur against those who choose to wear a mask for their protection. A verbal assault.
But, the true example of shaming occurred in a letter by James Stineman, published on Dec. 31, in The Indiana Gazette, despite the obvious threats to the safety of others. These threats impacted many to the point of fear.
They include:
“It’s time to stand up and get in your face.” (No social distancing, Mr. Stineman?)
“I will be at the store.” (You mean the Walmart Super Spreader store that permits 995 people in at once, does not adhere to social distancing or frequent sanitizing?)
“White privilege and ignorance is killing people.” (Promoting racism? You do realize how silly this statement is, don’t you, Jim?)
“I will be there in your face, loud and making a scene.” (Threats, threats, threats)
And finally, “the stores are not promoting mask orders.” (Then why are you going there, Mr. Stineman?)
Apparently a lack of common sense accompanies the obvious volatile temper Mr. Stineman appears to possess.
Mr. Stineman is inciting fear and possible violence, and the Gazette is complicit in this by publishing his threats.
I have first-hand experience with those who shame those who don’t wear a mask outdoors. I’ve been accused of not caring or not believing this virus is real. That could not be further from the truth. I’ve been accused of these things by a borough councilwoman, one who made a public comment on Facebook that “masks really are a matter of choice,” of not wearing one, when pictures prove otherwise.
This type of shaming does not serve to unify. In fact it is causing further division.
We are not all in this together when these types of threats and allegations are being made.
Mr. Stineman, try screaming at an autistic child who cannot wear a mask, or their parent. Try screaming at someone with PTSD who cannot.
I’m sure there are those reading this that are saying these people should stay home then.
Perhaps Mr. Stineman and those thinking that way should?
Shame on you, Mr. Stineman, for spreading fear of an attack on others and on the Gazette for further promoting this fear by publishing these threats.
Tammy Curry
White Township