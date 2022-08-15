I am writing to implore your readers to research the Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates and vote on Nov. 8. Living through the recent tumultuous years, I had never realized how much power a governor has.
In 2020, I watched our governor shut down businesses, schools and churches while he marched in Philadelphia with protesters that held signs that read, “Blue Lives Murder.”
Late into the night of Nov. 3, 2020, I watched as the Pennsylvania presidential votes were counted. I was elated to see that my Republican candidate was up by thousands of votes. Oddly, the reporter announced that the vote tallying would be suspended until morning. Strangely, the vote counting restarted only a short time later. I watched as the other candidate’s votes skyrocketed.
In the weeks that followed, I saw many reports from voters complaining that there were problems with their voting process. Many people that spoke out were shut down by the social media sites and flagged for “misinformation.” During that time, state Sen. Doug Mastriano popped up on my social media feed. Doug was investigating his constituents’ complaints. As he became more notable, constituents from other districts sought Doug’s assistance because their own representatives would not investigate their complaints. I followed Mastriano as he formed a committee and obtained affidavits. Finally in August 2021, Doug was ready to file subpoenas to obtain further information. To my dismay, Doug’s own political party stepped in and dissolved the committee.
As I followed Mastriano, I learned that he had an impeccable military career; is a devout Christian; a fierce fighter for our constitutional rights; and an all-around nice guy who has an extreme love for his country. After being begged by his many supporters, he decided to throw his hat into the gubernatorial race. An unprecedented grassroots campaign was started, and a record 28,000 signatures were obtained to get the senator on the ballot. Against all odds and with little resources, Mastriano won.
If you love Pennsylvania and our country as much as Doug does, then visit doug 4gov.com to learn more, volunteer or donate to his campaign.
Sandra Hertzog
Clymer