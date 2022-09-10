I’ll readily grant that gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s background of military service and education are commendable. However, with due respect to recent letter writers supporting him, I believe Mastriano’s actions following the 2020 election are completely disqualifying for any political station in our democracy, let alone a state governorship.
In the 2020 election, I cast my vote for Joe Biden because I viewed then-President Trump’s political style as irredeemably corrosive and bereft of moral fiber (An appraisal he quickly affirmed after his defeat). Pennsylvanians — 3,458,228 of them — joined me. But to Mastriano, those votes were meaningless.
That’s disturbing on its face and the “justifications” for such a sweeping assessment should impress no one. After nearly two years, we’ve still heard little beyond vague, wispy doomsaying about “irregularities.” Oft-cited anecdotes alleging fraud have since been debunked or shown to be neurotic misinterpretations of routine election procedure. It parrots the same nonsense peddled by Trump’s team in their political death throes — nonsense which found no foothold with judges across the country (including several appointed by Trump himself).
It troubles me that Mastriano can so easily argue for something with no basis in reality, but then, for example, wave off something like climate change, which has abundant evidence backing up its scientific consensus.
But even more egregious is for any politician in our democracy to hold the will of the voters in such low regard. The astonishing remedy Mastriano supported — having the Republican state legislature select Pennsylvania’s electors — reeks of authoritarianism. I see little reassurance that Mastriano wouldn’t exert his hypothetical powers as governor to steer Pennsylvania’s future elections based on his whims, especially if things like “actual evidence” or “what the voters want” are seen merely as bothersome inconveniences.
These actions suggest to me that Mastriano’s fealty is to some combination of himself, his party and Trump, but not to the voters. You can’t say you support democracy if you only do so when your side wins.
In my view, Mastriano’s actions to the contrary completely overshadow his other qualifications, and dispel any notion that he deserves the Pennsylvania governorship.
Luke Piper
Indiana