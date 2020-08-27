This spring our country faced a terrible foe. Our sociopath president (surrounded by fawning “yes men”) responded with lies and a complete disregard for the lives of the elderly and those with damaged immune systems. No leadership, no guidance, every state stumbling and divided. Advice from medical experts was ignored, and the numbers of dead and those with lingering effects are staggering.
Is it such a terrible thing to ask citizens to wear a mask and social distance? From our president to our neighbors, the verdict is in: Americans with disabilities and the elderly are expendable. We should add to that the millions of babies cut up and disposed of through abortion. What a legacy for the formerly greatest country on earth.
How the angels of mercy ministering to the sick and dying at their own peril must view the disregard shown by their fellow citizens. May God bless those choosing to hold the hand of the dying, those who mourn the loss of loved ones and those who suffer lasting effects of this virus. May God forgive us for our disregard for others.
Jesus said: “Whatsoever you do unto the least of these, you do unto me.” Matthew 25:40
Candis Byers
Indiana