Dear Editor:
“My body, my choice! My body, my choice!” Over and over again, day and night, we hear this chant being broadcast by pro-abortion feminists all over America, especially since the recent Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade.
According to the abortion-fixated feminists, the man involved in the seeding of her egg, even if the moment of fertilization was a mutual, loving and agreeable encounter, as opposed to rape, coercion or incest, has no say in the matter of fetal termination or its full-term birth.
To the contrary, she’ll look the sperm donor straight in his eyes and declare: “My body, my choice.” However, should she decide to carry the baby full term, she’ll then drag this same man in front of a family court judge and demand that the biological father pay 18 years or more of child support for the same baby he was granted no choice in parental decision making.
In the name of full gender equity, a concept which normally causes joyful goosebumps to manifest on the skin of feminists, I think it is now time for men to declare, for the courts to uphold, and for leftist purists to rally and support, the notion of “My money, my choice! My money, my choice!” This way, disenfranchised men could then march and shout along with their female counterparts at rallies throughout the nation, in support of gender equality and reproductive rights.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville