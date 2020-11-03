On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the Gazette printed a letter from me requesting that the IUP Administration move forward with the long-planned and previously approved merger of the Journalism & Public Relations Department and the Communications Media Department, to avoid laying off all five journalism professors. Scores of alumni joined in this cause, communicating with leaders on campus, and we received a response — of sorts.
Journalism & PR has indeed been “moved” to — not “merged” with — Comm Media, but all five journalism professors were still fired, as were a smaller number of faculty within Comm Media.
I fail to grasp how “parking” a complete department somewhere else on campus, while stripping every instructional resource required to give it any credibility or value to students’ investment in their IUP tuition, makes any sense at all.
Please, President Driscoll and Provost Moerland, go beyond this shallow attempt to quiet the outrage being voiced by the current students and worldwide alumni of IUP Journalism.
Do the right thing. Make the merger with Comm Media a true blending of faculty, resources and curriculum. Rescind the obliteration of the full compliment of journalism professors. Rethink, recast, rework the program, in tandem with those most directly impacted.
Stop the sham. It doesn’t fool anyone and only makes us less confident in your administration and more intent on reaching a resolution that respects everyone involved — mostly the IUP students you claim to be so centered on serving.
Timothy P. Hayes
IUP B.A. Journalism 1982
President, Transverse Park Productions LLC Pittsburgh