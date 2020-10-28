As a 1982 graduate of the IUP Journalism & Public Relations Department, whose career began as a reporter with the Gazette, I am writing in support of my department, which is in danger of being eliminated as part of the PASSHE-driven restructuring and cost-cutting efforts. Instead, alumni are joining together to strongly urge the IUP administration to pursue a ready-made solution to merge Journalism & PR with the Communications Media Department within the College of Education and Communications.
This merger would improve faculty-to-student ratios, enhance the economic efficiency of the new department, ensure an increase in student enrollment, and vastly elevate the entire experience of students in this combined and comprehensive course of study. The best part is that this solution has already been fully developed and had received preliminary approvals at the highest academic and administrative levels of IUP.
My department has produced five Pulitzer Prize winners and has sent hundreds of well-trained writers into the workforce who now lead efforts in government, business, academia and social services nationwide and internationally. IUP is pursuing a “Next Gen” program, to focus on being a student-centered institution. I always felt as though my journalism professors placed my professional development and personal growth at the center of everything they did.
The experience changed my life. We hope and trust that IUP will do the right thing for its students by completing this departmental merger.
Timothy P. Hayes
IUP B.A. Journalism 1982
President, Transverse Park Productions LLC
Pittsburgh