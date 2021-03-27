The question of the minimum wage and whether to raise it to $15 from $7.25 has been a hot issue in the daily news.
Of course, most Republicans oppose raising this wage, claiming that this would lead to the loss of jobs and hurt businesses.
At the same time, many Democrats, especially the more progressive segment, support raising this wage, which would still be poverty level.
Concerning the loss of jobs claim, historically speaking, this has been caused by the crisis of under-consumption. This occurs when the low wages of workers prevent them from buying the goods they produce. This played a role in the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Concerning the claim that raising the minimum wage would hurt businesses, it is doubtful that this would have much of a negative impact on the profit-hungry, large corporations that Republicans depend on for financial backing. Of course, the Democrats do not do much better on this score.
Small businesses, those with 20 employees or fewer, could be impacted in a negative fashion. This could be taken into consideration when raising wages.
There are countries where higher wages are a reality for the workers. For example, Denmark’s McDonald’s workers and other similar Danish companies receive close to $21 per hour and this has lead to a more healthy social order. The Danish workers have strong unions, get five weeks paid vacation per year and free medical insurance.
But will raising the minimum wage to $15 over time really solve the problem for exploited low-wage workers?
The problem with this is, by the time the wage goes up to $15 per hour, it will not be worth much more than $7.25 per hour with inflation.
The real solution lies in the unionization of low-wage workers and the democratization of the economy based upon egalitarian principals. This will be met with resistance by the union-busting corporations and their flunkies in the Republican party.
However, it can be achieved, as the situation in Denmark and elsewhere demonstrates.
Nick Brisini
Glen Campbell