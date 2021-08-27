There have been several letters to the editor written on the subject of White Township supervisors not following the Sunshine Law.
Because that was one of the issues to be adjudicated in the Friends of White’s Woods (FWW) lawsuit, supervisors were advised by the solicitor not to discuss White’s Woods.
Now, we can.
I quote from the minutes of the June 12, 2019, supervisor’s meeting:
“EXECUTIVE SESSION. Milt Lady requested an executive session at 9:47 p.m. for a legal and real estate matters. The session was closed at 10:11 p.m.”
Further, in open session, “Gene Gemmell made a motion authorizing the manager and solicitor to create a contract for consulting services with Millstone Land Management LLC for a wood lot management program for all White Township owned properties. Gail McCauley seconded and the motion carried.”
As you can see, there was no wrongdoing on the part of the supervisors.
The minutes clearly reflect the supervisors were out of executive session when the motion was made regarding saving White’s Woods for future generations.
On advice of counsel, this same motion was presented at a later meeting thereby making the issue before the court moot.
From the minutes of the June 23, 2021 meeting:
“Gail McCauley addressed Dave Dahlheimer’s public comments at the June 9th Supervisors meeting concerning the Township’s right to discuss the hiring or creation of the public relations position as he felt that the discussion was held during the executive session on April 30th which violated the Sunshine Act. She read the following paragraph from the April 30th meeting minutes; ‘Milt Lady stated that a public relations, communication and social media type person would be helpful. He sees it as a full-time employee position.’ The said statement is four (4) paragraphs prior to the board entering into an Executive Session. The minutes of April 30, 2021 clearly state that the discussion of a public relations and communications specialist was definitely addressed before the board entered into an executive session.”
The April 30 meeting minutes also show the Board formally voted to create the position, with township residents present, before the Executive Session.
Members of FWW had copies of these minutes, but chose to portray the supervisors as less than honorable.
Why?
Gail McCauley
Indiana