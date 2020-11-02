I read an article this week about NASA awarding $370 million to 14 companies to provide technology including 4G communications on the moon.
I do believe the astronauts need everything available to assure their safety, but I find it very disheartening that the U.S. unit of Nokia received $14.1 million for the 4G network for the moon, and there are places in this country that have no access to high speed internet or adequate cell phone service.
In this pandemic, many don’t have the services they need to work or attend school classes from home.
Some of that money could be better used to provide grants to schools or communities to improve local services.
Also, wouldn’t in make more sense for our government to spend some of that money on upgrading dated infrastructures on Earth rather than trying to establish a colony on the moon?
Our roads, bridges and water systems could all benefit from such an influx of cash, especially in our area.
Aurora Patterson
Homer City