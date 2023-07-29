So Alfred Kimmel is a bigot and uses offensive language (deviant behavior), according to Paul Coulter, who obviously is confused from the eyelids up.
And let’s not forget Dave Wagner, who misconstrued God’s creation with evolution as well as his disappointment in my intolerance, thinking I should lie down as a Christian to the screwiness of this society. Sorry, Mr. Wagner, but if you think this Christian should lie down for anyone then you, too, are confused from the eyelids up.
According to LGBTQ supporters, when you disagree with the them you are a bigot. I guess the silent protest of Kim Aikens’ family, while having the middle finger and name calling thrown at them, shows the love of the LGBTQ community?
Wagner feels I should be tolerant of that love?
And Mr. Kimmel is a bigot, according to Coulter, for pointing out (Deuteronomy 22:5) their activities? Eyelids up, fellas. There’s your problem.
And if I hurt Wagner’s feelings because I think it’s hogwash to ignore my beliefs in eternity by believing God gave his son Jesus Christ for my opportunity to live in eternity with other believers (John 3:16), then too bad. Four words to enlighten him: God is for real.
Consider me the Christian that smacks back, fellas. I’ve had enough of the garbage of this society. If you want to believe in evolution, drag queens and other fantasies rather than my “theory,” as Wagner puts it, then it’s you who will suffer after death, proving your confusion is from the eyelids up.
I’m going with Jesus and heaven and enjoying eternal life through Christ by believing John 3:16.
Let’s see how that monkey-thinking evolution theory works out for you.
Once again, your confusion lies from the eyelids up.
Bob Colgan
Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.