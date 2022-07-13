As others have mentioned, Randy Cornman’s recent letter brings up some interesting points.
Specifically, it points to the fragility of White men and their concern of losing power over society. Often times, conservatives love to preach “originalism” about our constitution. Should firearms be treated in a similar manner, or is this approach only for the removal of rights?
White men in America are afraid, and with Tucker Carlson in their corner they have an endless source of propaganda. Cornman does get one thing right in his letter: guns were never about hunting.
Weapons have been used to rule lower classes, and such is true for America. Guns provide their owners with a sense of power, and many White men have become addicted to their “John Wayne Jesus” self-image.
As we continue to hear about the atrocities that Trump committed on Jan 6; “finding” votes in Georgia, attempting to fight the Secret Service, and encouraging the assassination of Vice President Mike Pence, White supremacist groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers had the opportunity to cosplay security detail. It eventually led the charge to breach the Capitol. They were all ideas Trump and his circle of evil used to not-so-gracefully stay in power.
Conservatives will continue to lean into their propaganda of White power or tyranny. Jan 6 was an example of this. It was not a mere demonstration. It was a last-chance effort to stay in power by America’s “Mad King.”
We will continue to hear threats against democracy, like in Cornman’s letter.
“The tyrannical leftist politicos protected by armed guards are fearful that their failed, self-serving policies and crooked elections might spark a true insurrection.”
Those living in Trumpistan will continue to believe the propaganda and lies those in power spread.
More guns, more Jesus, and more Trump are not the answer.
Chris Catalano
Indiana