Passed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 and “officially observed in all 50 states in 2000,” the MLK holiday, often noted as “a day on, and not off,” reminds us of Dr. King’s main legacy — “securing progress on civil rights in the U.S.” His efforts ultimately led to the Civil Rights Act of 1968, only days after his untimely death. An American pastor, activist, humanitarian and “leader of the African American civil rights movement,” his actions and causes benefited all Americans.
On Jan. 16, 2021, the Indiana County NAACP honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy of through a celebration program themed “Engagement, Action, Acceptance, Progress: A Cultural Explosion.”
Held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event focused on a concept that engagement plus action equals acceptance and progress and was done as culturally as possible.
With a spoken word contest, a guest poet, writer and performing artist, and several other program participants, there were 136 people scheduled to participate and 65 Zoom participants.
We therefore would like to thank Indiana County for its continuing support and participation. We are equally appreciative of several, including the League of Women Voters president, for sending personal notes of kind words and praises.
Notably, an after-event response writer stated that, “the celebration focused on equity and inclusion” and “was significant, forward-thinking, celebrated our history as well as the hopes and dreams of future generations, and included diverse age groups, faith communities, civic organizations, public officials and aspirational young people of our community.”
From the guest artist, Tieshay “Cheryl” Skinner; the Thomas Family Ensemble; a reflection script written by Dr. Marveta Ryan-Sams and performed by children Manny Sams and Xavier Ferguson; spoken word artists Justin Cobbs and Exauce Mpemba; poetry reader Amara Moore; attendance by the Indiana police chief and four members of his department; gift card donations from most of 17 local business for a community lunch; to their distribution by the Chevy Chase Community Center, we are reminded that, together, our community can be good and just and a model for others, despite troubling times.
Dr. Carolyn Princes, president
Indiana County NAACP