For more than 90 years, the United Way of Indiana County has serviced our community with much needed programs and services for a population that is most vulnerable.
Ninety years ago, our nation was amid the Great Depression, and our local business and civic leaders had the foresight and compassion to establish what was known at the time as the “Community Chest.”
The first campaign chair, Dr. Charles Foster, stated when describing a contribution back in 1931: “What you subscribe is not a gift, it is an investment; it will always bear gifts in the form of better manhood and better womanhood, a cleaner, stronger and more efficient citizenship, a more desirable community in which to work and live and play.”
Those words still resonate with the staff of the United Way of Indiana County and the mission they conduct under the leadership of Executive Director Jane Lockhard-Clawson. United Way of Indiana County makes sure your donations reach your neighbors who need it most.
The following are some ways our population utilizes efforts of the United Way:
- Health — 4,143 people impacted by health programs.
- Education — 4,242 children and families impacted by education.
- Financial stability — 2,144 people impacted by financial stability programs.
- 211, the 24/7 lifeline for people seeking supportive services in our community from food, shelter, childcare, mental health support, etc. — 3,129 people.
- Singlecare — helped 145 people save more than $12,000 in prescription costs, with 41 percent helping children 17 years old and younger.
These numbers clearly show our community needs these services. The success in reaching this year’s campaign goal of $622,222.22 will allow for these services to be sustained.
The responsibility of hitting that goal falls on the backs of this year’s annual campaign co-chairs Chris Adams and Amanda Hilliard. I have personally seen Chris and Amanda at countless events in my nine months in Indiana thus far, speaking to business leaders about the merits of partnering with the United Way. They also coordinate auctions, collect donations, sell raffle tickets and do anything else possible to help the cause.
Both professionals with young families, Chris and Amanda are sacrificing their time and energy to make this year’s campaign goal. They exemplify good citizenship. Please do what you can to help make their efforts a success.
It’s not just the campaign chairs that make the it work. Last year’s campaign took 425 volunteers, 133 leadership donors, 145 corporate donors and 4,332 individual donors to conduct the mission of the United Way last year. Volunteers are the ones who also make sure that donations reach the people that need it most through committee allocations decisions. With this much participation, the United Way truly belongs to the community.
The theme for this year’s fundraising campaign is “Building Bridges to Brighter Futures.” This theme is representative of the United Way’s work bringing together students, workers, educational institutions, employers and other organizations to support and drive a healthy and stable community.
One of the more innovative programs initiated this year is “Communities That Care.” This program is a cooperative, community-driven process that aims to prevent problems in youths before they develop. It takes a practical, evidence-based, outcome-focused approach that involves the entire community in promoting positive youth development.
Other communities that launched this program experienced 25 percent reduction in crime, 11 percent lower lifetime incidences of violence, and youths were 49 percent less likely to initiate gateway drug use (tobacco, marijuana and alcohol) and 18 percent less likely to initiate antisocial behavior. This is a program that can only benefit our young people and build a better future for Indiana County.
United Way and the agencies they support need your financial help. In the coming weeks, there is a good chance someone will ask you to donate to the campaign. It may be at work, on the street, through the mail or through advertising. When that happens, I hope you will give the matter heartfelt consideration and donate what you can.
I also encourage you to be a part of other fundraising events such as Pancake & Sausage Day on Nov. 8, Turkeython on Nov. 18, and the Souper Bowl on Feb. 6, 2023.
The Gazette is proud to support and partner with the United Way. In today’s print edition, there is an inserted piece in which you can learn more about the work they are doing and how to donate to make a difference. Please do so. In this time of rampant inflation and high petroleum prices, our county will need the services they provide more than ever.
It is important to remember that the money raised through the campaign is invested back in individuals, children and families in Indiana County.
You can always donate online at www.uwindianacounty.org or by mailing one into United Way of Indiana County, 655 Church St., Suite 114, Indiana, PA 15701.
Thank you all for your support of the United Way and patronage of the Gazette.