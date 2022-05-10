“Thank You” is a polite expression for something that has been done or given. The professionals who work in a dangerous and stressful occupation like law enforcement definitely deserve our thanks.
We all know the immeasurable benefits of receiving positive reinforcement. Feeling valued and supported can impact one’s mental health and improve job performance and satisfaction. Messengers of kind sentiments can also reap rewards for showing good will toward others.
The upcoming National Police Week, May 11-17, would be a perfect time for showing respect and gratitude for all the men and women with the Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana Borough Police who help to keep our communities safe.
It means more than I can say to know that there are some who will risk their own personal safety and respond to dangers in order to help others. A spoken word, a written note or a friendly wave when you see our local state troopers and borough officers can send such a positive and powerful message. There are few things more meaningful to our police officers who sacrifice so much than hearing two simple words of encouragement like “Thank You.”
Donna J. McCoy
Shelocta