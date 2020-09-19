Downtown Indiana is pleased to be a partner with Indiana Borough and several others in the education and outreach campaign known as Together Indiana.
Together Indiana was developed to encourage all residents and businesses throughout Indiana Borough community to work together in maintaining community health and safety. The campaign highlights that we all have a role to play and highlights how practices such as wearing masks, safe distancing and frequently washing or sanitizing hands counter the spread of COVID-19.
The borough developed Together Indiana to augment the efforts of our local institution, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as they were working to create a safe campus environment for their students, faculty and staff. The Together Indiana campaign is sharing that same messaging, reaching the larger borough community.
Community involvement in this education and outreach effort has been growing quickly. There are now about 60 members, including several Downtown Indiana members. In addition, there is a growing number of organizations in addition to ours, which represent dozens of others.
Some of the other organizations working with Together Indiana include:
• Indiana County Center for Economic Operations
• Indiana County Chamber of Commerce
• Indiana County Department of Human Services
• Indiana County Tourist Bureau
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania
• Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen
Our goal is to keep life in Indiana moving forward as safely as we can. We’re all in this together, and we want to help each other out.
For information about Together Indiana, visit www.TogetherIndiana.com.
Linda Mitchell
Executive director of Downtown Indiana