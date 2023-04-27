A recent letter to the editor from Jonathan Smith described a variety of federal programs aimed at communities like ours that have lost mines and coal-fired power plants. Noting that community priorities are a crucial feature of many of these programs, Smith’s letter ended with an important question: “How can we start the conversations today with our families and friends about what we want our towns to be known for, to be proud of next?”
Excellent question, Jonathan! So far, we haven’t heard of any plans for such consultations from our state representatives, even though the Homer City plant’s closure was not a complete surprise. Meanwhile, deadlines are approaching to apply for tax breaks and various financial incentives aimed at attracting new businesses and positioning Indiana County to continue its energy leadership in new, more sustainable forms.
Fortunately, one of our elected leaders, County Commissioner Sherene Hess, is paying attention to these programs. In fact, as April 6th’s Gazette reported, Hess was invited to the Interagency Working Group’s news conference that announced the roll-out of these federal programs. Where were our other elected officials? Why weren’t they there as well?
Fortunately, Hess’s leadership since 2017 of the Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force put her on the radar screens of these federal officials so at least one voice was at that news conference to speak up for us. But we need more than one voice, effective though it is.
It’s time for all our elected officials to fight for a future that can serve residents of Indiana County without a mine, gas field, or power plant job to go to anymore. Let’s start with a county-wide discussion between leaders and citizens to create a new vision for Indiana County’s role in a 21st century energy economy.
Tina Perdue
Indiana
