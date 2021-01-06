One day in mid-October during one of my journalism classes, we were informed of the dissolution of the journalism and public relations department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
After reading The New York Times article of Dec. 28, 2020, I realized it was time to speak out.
As if the pandemic and its challenges weren’t stressful enough, this blow came and literally knocked the breath out of me.
The students questioned Dr. Michele Papakie, our professor, but the current information is that the department is going to dissolve and be absorbed by the communications department. Expressions of shock, fear and uncertainty were evident on the faces of the classmates. What does this mean for the fate of journalism, or good journalism at least? Dr. Papakie offered to extend our four-hour class via Zoom to listen to us or answer any questions. I think this small act should tell you of the compassion that is a standard in the journalism department.
Being a non-traditional student, I do not always feel welcome in some departments, but I feel at home in the journalism/public relations department by the professors and students. They are genuinely interested in each student and offer encouragement and advice.
When I composed an email to President Michael Driscoll with my concerns, a copy went to Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. I received a prompt reply from Discoll’s office. No reply came from Greenstein’s office, which I find appalling.
The No. 1 item on the list of core principles of the strategic plan of IUP NextGen is “student centered,” which to me seems contradictory as I am in a major that will essentially cease to exist as of June. I feel I have no student voice.
In addition, I feel sad for all students seeking this degree, but I feel sadder for the five amazing department professors who, as of June, will be laid off. Hats off to you, Randy Jesick, Dr. Erik Lauber, Dr. Laurie Miller, Dr. Stanford Mukasa and Dr. Michele Papakie.
Connie Salva Diven
Blairsville