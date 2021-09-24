One thing we’ve learned in the last few years is that electing qualified judges has never been more important. This year we have a critical race for Indiana County Judge and it could be the last selection we make for decades.
There’s no better candidate for this position than Gina Force. As your former state senator representing this area, I know she has the qualifications and experience we need and shares our Indiana County values.
We’ve been lucky to have had quality judges serve our community admirably. However, with this open position, it’s time for a female to be elected to the bench.
Force has spent her career working to use the law to help people. She has worked in private practice, in public service and as an advocate for children.
She is a mother who has worked extensively in our family courts, from helping families adopt kids to holding parents accountable for taking care of their children.
As a tough prosecutor, Force has helped protect our community inside the courtroom.
As first assistant district attorney, she has prosecuted violent criminals, drug dealers and those who prey on seniors, and she always ensures victims receive justice.
We can count on Force to serve Indiana County with integrity, fairness and respect. It is time for a change and to gain a female perspective on the bench. I hope you join me on Nov. 2, 2021, by electing Force for Indiana County Judge.
Don White, former senator
Indiana