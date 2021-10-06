With full support of our local Harrisburg politicians, and for the first time in 47 years, Act 50 of 2020 ended the obligation of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) universities to report data to the legislature’s Joint State Government Commission (JSGC) for publication in the report, “Instructional Output and Faculty Salary Cost of the State-Related and State-Owned Universities.” This exemption, lobbied for by PASSHE, blinds the legislature, the governor, journalists and citizens, just as PASSHE and IUP are being radically restructured.
How will we know whether the radical changes are having positive or negative effect, or are just different styles? How will we know what worked, what didn’t, or what made no difference? By going “dark” on a 47-year data series, PASSHE calls into question assertions of expected good outcomes. If good outcomes were the objective, why cease reporting the most direct of the direct costs of instruction? Why lobby the legislature to exempt PASSHE right before a massive organizational retrenchment.
PASSHE may say that it already reports data to IPEDS, NCES or to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. But much of the data PASSHE has been allowed to opt out of is not reported by IPEDS or NCES. Nineteen tables of the report, before PASSHE was exempted, noted “data provided by the individual universities,” or “by the PASSHE.” IPEDS tables are cumbersome, not timely, and do not contain all the instructional cost and productivity data that the JSGC report contained.
In Chile, Venezuela and Greece, statisticians have been harassed, fired and sometimes jailed for reporting reality. With Act 50, the Pennsylvania Legislature, at the behest of PASSHE, has enabled a finesse. No need to harass or jail anyone for publishing uncomfortable numbers. Just end reporting — problem solved. IUP reorganization and PASSHE university Integration will be splendid successes no matter what. Citizens, legislators and journalists can’t study, analyze and reveal what they can’t see.
I encourage all to go to the Joint State Government Commission website and under “publications” look at the “Instructional Output & …” reports for 2020 and 2021 to see what’s missing in 2021.
Willard Radell
White Township