I have never heard a more vile speech than the one President Joe Biden gave on TV from Philadelphia on Sept. 1. It was pure hate from an extremist.
It was designed to stir up emotions that it would cause some sort of discourse right before an election that Democrats could blame on Republicans. That speech was about as far down in the gutter as one could get.
He didn’t address any problems that the American people are dealing with. What is happening in this country is not a matter of poor judgment on Biden’s part. The open border with its illegal migrants and drugs entering by the truckload was all intentional.
High food and gas prices were no miscalculation, either, not to mention crime and murder. Not one Democrat has spoken up against Biden and his awful policies.
Remember that on election day.
Paul Dunlop
Shelocta