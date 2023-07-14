In some 177 days this year, there have been over 200 mass shootings in America. A mass shooting is defined as an event in which an attacker kills or injures multiple individuals simultaneously using a firearm. In many cases, the firearm used to kill or maim has been an assault weapon that was originally designed for military use.
There does not seem to be a place immune to the horror.
Of course we offer hope and prayers for those affected and make temporary alters at the scenes of destruction, but we avoid what needs to be done and that is to find a rational solution to stem this flow of blood. We hold the Second Amendment sacrosanct and seem to have forgotten the words off the constitution that came before the amendment. The Preamble words are about ensuring domestic tranquility and promoting the general welfare and, yes, providing for the common defense. But providing for the common defense does not mean slaughtering children in schools or worshipers in churches or synagogues.
Have we the courage to say enough is enough? The ban on assault rifles ended in 2004 and since then, the bodies have piled up. Can we not work to ensure some rational action to protect ourselves as we go about our daily lives?
Lately, there has been what some think is an appropriate action and that is to put armed guards in school buildings. We fool ourselves into thinking that we are providing a safe environment for our children. Such action is not even a Band-Aid on the gaping open wound caused by the steady use of horrific firearms.
Recently, many have decried the presence of men dressed as women as being harmful to our children, while totally ignoring the fact that guns are victimizing our children in far greater numbers.
For those who pejoratively will classify this writer as “woke,” I would have to disagree because daily I awaken to news reports of gun violence in our country. The news of such incidents is not trickling out, it is hemorrhaging blindly. Enough is enough. Do we have the courage to change?
Josephine Cunningham
Indiana
