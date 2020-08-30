The PIAA recently went against the governor’s recommendation and voted to have fall sports. Now comes the question of spectators at sporting events. The governor says that spectators cannot attend these events and school administrators are forced to follow suit.
Why? Why is it OK to have spectators at summer Little League games, travel baseball, softball and soccer tournaments, but we can’t watch our kids play high school games? It is great that sports are happening but understand that the athletes are not the only ones who show dedication to a sport. As a parent, it’s some of our proudest moments.
I admit, like others, I had concerns about COVID-19 in the early stages, but as time has went on my concerns have subsided. Not due to the narrative portrayed by the media, but because I can think for myself. I know people who have had this virus and recovered without a problem. I understand people have died, 7,642 Pennsylvanians as of the time I am writing this.
Of those deaths, 5,131 were people in long-term care facilities. I may not have the degrees that Dr. Rachel Levine has, but I have common sense. Remember no large groups, but it was fine for Wolf to march with a large group during a George Floyd protest. That was to right a social injustice so that was OK. But we cannot follow a mask and social distance guideline to watch our children play sports? If you cannot see the hypocrisy in that then stop reading now.
If I want to go to responsibly watch my child at a sporting event, I should have that right. I should be able to weigh the risk and reward and make my own decision.
I urge all parents and fans to call Governor Wolf’s office at (717) 787-2500. They’re hearing our requests, but we need to flood them to make sure change happens. The PIAA is on our side but needs our help. It takes less than 5 minutes of your day to demand that common sense be used in the no-spectator mandate and that it be changed.
James Ryen
Marion Center