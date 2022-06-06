I am heartbroken, angry, frustrated, sad and outraged. I feel hopeless.
I am heartbroken for the families of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre at an elementary school, the racially motivated murders at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., and the gunning down of those attending services at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. I could go on and on recounting the increasingly common mass shootings in our country.
I am angry that 18-year-olds can legally purchase AR-15s, high-capacity magazines and 1,657 rounds of ammunition, more than a soldier takes into combat.
There is no one who can give a rational argument as to why that should be allowed to happen.
The Second Amendment is not absolute, just as the First Amendment is not absolute.
I am frustrated that politicians of one party deflect the conversation, blaming all of these horrific crimes on anything but the easy access to assault rifles, lack of universal background checks or red-flag laws and their complete resistance to doing anything about it.
I am sad that some think the only solution is to turn our schools into fortresses, to traumatize our children with drills where they must hide from potential shooters and to arm those who educate our students.
I am outraged that, even though the majority of Americans, including gun owners, favor the passage of common sense restrictions, the money flowing into the coffers of senators and House members from the gun lobby is more important than the lives of our children.
I feel hopeless that anything will change.
Jane Mitchell
Penn Run