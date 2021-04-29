I would like to request that White’s Woods is not logged, as it poses a valuable and irreplaceable part of forestry that not only affects the native wildlife in Pennsylvania, but is of recreational and historical value.
Timbering can and will cause irreversible damage to the balance of the ecosystem as well as disregard the importance of native wildlife, forestry and recreational activities that involve nature and further exacerbate the impact we all have on the world and environment around us.
We must preserve places such as Whites Wood’s for future generations as well as other forms of wildlife. Forestry is limited, it is not infinite, and without conservation it will continue to decline with irreversible impacts. I urge you to follow this topic as now is our time and duty to act.
Lauren Bailey
Indiana