If there is ever a time that we all need to work together to follow safety guidelines, it is now. Regardless of what we believe, we must do this for our family, our friends, our community and especially our health care workers. We are in the midst of a pandemic that this country hasn’t seen in over 100 years. Indiana County has been in a period of steady growth in new cases and rising positivity rates over the last several months, going from a low of 29 new cases in June to 475 in October. The expected fall surge has hit in a huge way in November adding 1,352 new cases for the month. Average cases per day jumped from 14.8 to 45.6 in one month. This recent surge has contributed to a shortage of testing as demand for tests appears to have exceeded capacity.
1. Community
Indiana County has seen a steady increase in cases that was compounded by the return of students in late August and an increase in cases in nursing homes and prisons over the last few months. An increase in those areas contributed to a rise in cases per day to 10.3 in September and 14.8 in October. Significant increased cases throughout the area contributed to an average 45.6 cases per day in November and a seven-day average of 53.
2. Long-term care facilities
Nursing homes have done well through the summer months, then increased to 56 cases in October and 152 in November. Statewide nursing home cases have been on the rise and increased by 4,500 over the last four days. SCI-Pine Grove has reported 165 new cases in November, up from 16 in October.
3. Institutions
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 162 cases in November, bringing the total since late August to 465. Indiana Regional Medical Center had experienced low bed usage for several months, usually in the range of one to four beds. Occupied beds increased through November to around 26-29 in November and a high of 33 on Dec. 1.
The entire community needs to make an effort by wearing masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings. Businesses need to be committed to maintaining safe practices. Masks may not be comfortable and we may miss the social gatherings, but it is imperative that we follow these guidelines to turn this around.
Ron Riley
Indiana