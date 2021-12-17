An obituary for Jim Tomb recently appeared in the Gazette (Nov. 27, 2021). As often happens when people live into their 90s, obits fail to capture the qualities that make them uniquely who they were.
We met Jim in the 1980s during one of his visits home. We were North Eighth Street neighbors with his elderly mother, “Betty,” and soon also formed a friendship with Jim lasting 35 years.
Jim beguiled us with tales of his beloved hometown. Growing up as a neighbor (below Vinegar Hill!) of Jimmy Stewart and his father, he reported that once, when Jimmy was off to Hollywood, Alex Stewart called asking him to quietly purchase two tickets to a new movie, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”
It was 1939 and rumors suggested a communist bias. They surreptitiously entered the side door of the old Manus Theater, and soon agreed the film was not anti-American but a critique on power structures in D.C. Jim reported that Alex left the theater proud of his son!
Jim was amazingly sharp until the end, reading The New York Times.
In line with his economic education at Yale, his last book was Robert Gordon’s “The Rise and Fall of American Growth,” warning U.S. growth of the last century can’t be repeated, mirroring his frequent warning: “the good times aren’t coming back anytime soon, folks, so save your money.”
We would learn the details of his many travel adventures, interspersed with classic Jim lines such as, “are you with me,” and “incidentally,” always ending with one of Jim’s wry smiles. Retiring in California, he returned to Mechanicsburg in his 80s.
After a fall, he could no longer live independently and transferred to Messiah Nursing Center where he received excellent care.
Due to a chance meeting at Wegman’s with Karen Skoczynski, where both were nocturnal shoppers, a wonderful relationship was formed.
Karen and husband Todd provided Jim with tender care for the last years of his life. May we all have such angels.
Personally, we will miss Jim very much. He was a treasured friend and enriched our lives in many ways.
Larry Kruckman, IUP professor emeritus
Carolyn White, former VNA hospice nurse and perinatal educator at IRMC
Mount Horeb, Wis.