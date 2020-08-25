At last, there is a liberal who acknowledges that the founders in their wisdom placed importance on the ability of the citizenry to be armed, and that one of the purposes of that armament is to protect ourselves from the tyranny of our government.
In this case she has suggested that it be used in the removal of our president, with whom she takes issue. Aside from being woefully misguided in her opinion, I would suggest that she may be scrutinized by the Secret Service for possible prosecution for such a suggestion.
McClellan Blair
Indiana