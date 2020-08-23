I would like to thank Indiana Borough Councilman Gerald Smith and the rest of the borough council members who supported him for having the commitment, conviction and courage to keep me, my family and my friends safe by putting forth an ordinance that enforces CDC guidelines on mask wearing. Borough council members are our neighbors who are doing their best to make sound decisions for all of us, doing an unpaid, voluntary, often thankless job. I am thankful to them.
As a university town, we benefit in many ways and we are also challenged in many ways.
Because I live in the borough, I drive across the IUP campus daily. About 50 percent of students are wearing masks and 50 percent are not. I see license plates from “hot spot” states such as Georgia and Florida and I am deeply concerned.
As evidenced by decisions made by other universities, college students are not making the wisest decisions upon their return to campus. Numerous universities have decided to go completely online for fall semester. Hopefully IUP will not have to make that same difficult decision which would negate the positive benefits.
Oftentimes, if an ordinance is not backed up with a consequence, it is viewed as “toothless.” The issuing of a warning and progressive fines, as is currently being done in State College, is unfortunately necessary.
Having lived in Indiana for 15 years, I have no fear of being “accosted while getting out of my car and before putting on my mask.”
I have every reason to believe that the individuals charged with enforcing this ordinance will do so professionally and with the safety of
the community foremost in their minds.
I believe that there are many things on which we can all agree: We want to support our hard-working local businesses and keep them in business. We want to keep our children, parents, and ourselves safe and healthy. We do not want to die or have any of our friends or family die alone with a stranger holding their hands because we didn’t wear a mask. This is not hyperbole, this is a fact.
Yes, it is inconvenient and uncomfortable, but science has proven that it prevents the spread of this virus. So, please friends, neighbors and IUP students, wear a mask and let’s respect and keep each other safe and healthy.
Jeannie M. Broskey
Indiana