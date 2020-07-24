“Ladies and gentlemen of the jury my clients are mute. They are made from marble or bronze or stone. I speak on their behalf.”
The journey of the United States of America from British colony to independent republic has many highlights: The Revolutionary War; the leadership of George Washington; the Bill of Rights; President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address; The Women’s Right to Vote Act of 1919; The New Deal 1933-39; The Civil Rights Bill 1964; space flight and the moon landings; etc.
Throughout this journey, many statues and memorials were erected to mark the events and “honor” the leaders and generals involved. On the back of The Black Lives Matter movement, there is now a groundswell of young voices demanding the removal of these statues. Surely this could be a great mistake. History is a great teacher, for those who care to listen.
Without these monuments, how will future generations understand the evolution of their country? I would suggest that rather than pulling down the offending monuments, an explanatory panel should be added to each one explaining the origin and significance of the memorial.
So Indiana, should we remove the statue of Jimmy Stewart from the courthouse? Of course not!
He was an Oscar-winning film star, war hero and the man who single-handedly put Indiana on the map!
He surely deserves every recognition.
“I rest my case.”
Gordon Knox
Indiana