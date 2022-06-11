There is growing need for school districts to support the mental health needs of their students.
Increasing trends in youth anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicidality are troubling, and it has become apparent that schools must be ready to provide services that promote the well-being and mental health of our children.
The Indiana Area School District is no exception, and we are calling on the General Assembly to prioritize efforts to promote the mental and emotional health of students.
Addressing student mental health needs was a rising concern even before the arrival of COVID-19 exacerbated the issue. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, before the pandemic, “mental health challenges were the leading cause of disability and poor life outcomes in young people, with up to 1 in 5 children ages 3 to 17 in the U.S. having a mental, emotional, developmental or behavioral disorder. Further, from 2009 to 2019, the share of high school students who reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness increased by 40 percent, to more than 1 in 3 students.”
The decline in mental health among children and teenagers was intensified by the pandemic. Isolation, grief and anxiety created by deaths, loss of family income, school closures and other factors have led to even steeper declines, impacting children and families of all racial and ethnic groups, urban, suburban and rural areas and socioeconomic divides. Our students bring these pressures into the classroom and schools are, in many cases, the primary support for these children.
Our public schools need to be able to provide an array of varied mental health services that are built on a strong foundation of consistent school programs and access to well-trained professionals, including administrators and educators, school psychologists, school social workers, school counselors and other mental health professionals.
Like most school districts in the state, the Indiana Area School District is dealing with unprecedented challenges. In order to build quality school mental health systems that promote student well-being and provide the services and supports that can be tailored to the needs of our specific communities, we need the state’s help.
The General Assembly should pass House Bill 2468, introduced by Rep. Jason Ortitay (R-Allegheny). This legislation would provide for student mental health-focused grants that schools could use flexibly for a variety of purposes.
For example, grants could be used to hire additional counselors, social workers, school psychologists and other mental health personnel. These funds could be used to enter contracts for outside mental health services and supports, provide the counseling and crisis intervention services needed for students and provide training programs for our teachers so they can assist with mental health needs.
Students’ mental and emotional health impacts their ability to learn, the safety and security of our schools, the classroom environment for all students, and the work environment for teachers and staff. The Indiana Area School District is calling on the state to prioritize and adequately fund efforts to promote the mental and emotional health of students.
Help schools help our children in crisis by enacting House Bill 2468.