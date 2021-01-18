Last month I posed a question to Everett and Janice Dembosky. It was simple, what have you done? As expected, her reply was swift, not to mention as fictional and drama filled as one of her books.
Dembosky without surprise tried to deflect away from the question, insinuating that I only believe people who run for an office have an opinion and of course try to make me out as antidemocratic along with her usual fictional rambling. And of course she loves to use the “phobic” remark, although she apparently doesn’t understand the definition which is “in fear of.” No fear here, just a don’t agree with, that doesn’t warrant tagging someone.
Disagreeing with someone doesn’t mean they are phobic, but based on the Dembosky definition, might I suggest they are “conservativephobic” because they disagree?
No one ever questioned her constitutional rights to criticize or in her case complain about elected officials. I simply asked what her or her husband have done.
I applaud that he served on a school board many, many years ago. She obviously hasn’t done anything, according to her reply, except coach drama. We see that in her letters along with who is really thin-skinned.
Over the last year we have seen violence nationwide related to race and politics.
Last week was a disgrace, as was every riot over this past year. The ’60s are over. This isn’t how we resolve anything, nor is the constant complaining and criticism of elected officials. If you feel you have the answers to the shortcomings of our officials, then by all means, put your name on a ballot. I’m not making fun; I’m dead serious. Our country needs answers, not the armchair criticism like the Demboskys offer every month.
Be proactive, vote or better yet step up and try to make a change whether it’s something myself or your friends or family agree with.
If you believe in something, then do it. Being critical of people constantly and denying people of your knowledge is rather selfish, don’t you think?
I’m sure there will be another drama, fictional and borderline comedy response to this letter, but I’m even more sure you won’t see their names on a petition or a ballot.
Bob Colgan
Indiana