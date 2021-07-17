I hate to admit it, but I was part of the problem contributing to Indiana County’s lagging COVID-19 vaccination rate by hesitating to get my own.
It’s not that I’m against vaccines. I’m up-to-date on other inoculations. I usually get a flu shot, a habit formed two decades ago as I worked in the kitchen of a nursing home, where vaccinations for staff help keep residents safe.
But I kept making excuses when it came to the COVID-19 vaccine.
At first, avoiding the shot was easy. I just wasn’t eligible. Being a fairly healthy adult put me at the bottom of the list. Even as a journalist, I wasn’t considered “essential.”
When it was finally my turn, scheduling wasn’t convenient ... or so I convinced myself. But as the weeks went on, more and more people I know got their first shots while I just made more and more excuses.
I would reason that I could have some immunity. My husband suffered from a diagnosed dual case of COVID-19 and the flu over Christmas.
I was fine. I may have had an asymptomatic case, but I don’t know. I never got tested because I felt OK and had to isolate anyway.
I also tried to convince myself that I didn’t need the shot. I’m careful. I keep my distance and wear a mask. I avoid places considered a high risk. And if I didn’t have it when my husband did, I reasoned my tactics were working.
Sitting in a doctor’s office at a checkup a few months ago, my physician told me to get the shot. The doctor said the vaccine’s side effects were manageable and could be lessened with extra hydration and rest.
I trust my doctor, but I still didn’t listen.
For the last 16 months, I’ve watched the numbers. I’ve heard the scanner calls for ambulances to pick up feverish patients struggling to breathe. I’ve read the obituaries of those who didn’t survive.
COVID-19 was in my home. It hurt my family and friends and our community as a whole, in many heartbreaking ways that will linger for years to come.
Yet my hesitancy persisted.
And not just mine: Indiana County’s full vaccination rate, as of a midweek report at the Indiana County commissioners meeting, was at 37.7 percent, behind our neighbors in Jefferson, Clearfield, Cambria, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.
As for me, I’ve recently come to my senses for a variety of reasons, including the realization that my point of view was a selfish one motivated by fear and the thought of my hectic life being slightly inconvenienced by a sore arm or some aches and pains.
My vaccinated son, on a trip home from Salt Lake City, talked with me recently about a report that most COVID-19 deaths still occurring in the U.S. are among non-vaccinated individuals.
I reminded him I wasn’t vaccinated.
“I don’t want you to die, Mom,” was his reply.
So I got my first shot.
And while I’m not fully protected yet and know I won’t be until about two weeks after my second dose, I overcame my fear.
Until I am fully vaccinated, I will continue to stick out as sometimes the only person wearing a mask at municipal and school board meetings and public events.
For me, my lone masked face is a reminder I have lagged behind.
But it is also a reminder that I’m finally doing what I believe is the right thing for myself, my family and our community.
If you have not yet been vaccinated, please reconsider: for your own child who doesn’t want you to die; for those you expose in public and their loved ones at home; for the residents in our health care facilities; for those who can’t be vaccinated themselves; for all our local frontline heroes, who never stopped taking care of our community.
Let’s heal and reach herd immunity together, so we can recover hand in hand instead of elbow to elbow.