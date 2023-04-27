American gun owners, including those who agree that AR-type rifles should be banned, might want to research the wish-lists of guns to be banned.
They might find their favorite gun on a ban wish-list.
Half of American states, including Pennsylvania, now allow AR-type rifles to be used for hunting. Equally important is the Constitution of Pennsylvania, which clearly states: “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned.” Many state Constitutions contain similar statements, a lot of them from the era of a strange political philosophy called “State’s Rights.”
If our state and federal Democrat “leaders” spent our tax dollars on funding our rural schools instead of facilitating and financing the illegal alien invasion of our nation, there would be lots of dollars to fund rural education for America’s kids.
Vote Republican! And vote for Dave McCormick for U.S. senator for Pennsylvania. Get a candidate with some energy and drive into that office!
Randy Cornman
Indiana