Pennsylvania state Rep. Barbara Gleim, R-Carlisle, proposed House Bill 972, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. This bill sets a dangerous precedent for how the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania treats its transgender citizens, de-humanizing them as undeserving of the rights and opportunities afforded to their cisgender peers. What message does this send to our trans youth who already face significantly higher rates of violence, depression, substance abuse and suicidality than their cisgender peers?
I support legislation that advances equitable treatment and protects the mental health and wellness of our nation’s diverse population. Conversely, I fiercely advocate against legislation that causes harm to our nation’s students. Advocates for discriminatory bills, such as HB 972, are unable to provide empirical data reflecting how cisgender females have been negatively impacted by the inclusion of trans females on their teams, including no estimate of cisgender girls failing to procure college scholarships due to said inclusion of trans athletes.
Research repeatedly indicates that student engagement in extracurricular activities is strongly correlated with positive outcomes such as higher academic achievement, social-emotional well-being and peer acceptance. By barring transgender youth from joining sports teams that align with their gender identity, they are intentionally deprived of these benefits. I question whether the advocates of this bill realize how this bill will degrade decades of civil rights advancement and the harm that it will inflict upon the lives of transgender youth who simply seek to be a part of a team.
Please write to your legislator in strong opposition to this legislation. We are better than this.
Timothy Runge
Indiana