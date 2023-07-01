The PA House passed a $15 minimum wage bill. Thankfully, $15 is too high for the PA Senate leadership, but they are willing to consider a lower minimum wage bill.
This, however, is the wrong move.
The minimum wage should not be raised at all. The Republican leadership does not have to negotiate. They have a majority and don’t need to make concessions.
One might think an increase in the minimum wage is a good thing, but in fact, it would be a terrible mistake. The economics discipline is almost universal in its rejection of the minimum wage. It causes unemployment (decreases in total employment or total work hours), decreases quality of work environment, decreases other compensation, or is totally ineffective.
Not all of these variables are easy to measure or detect, enabling progressives to make misleading claims without correction. More recent studies have alleged that minimum wages could cause increased employment; however, their methods of measuring employment are not always sound.
In fact, the vast amount of data, studies and theory support the claim that minimum wages are harmful. No amount of data, though, can affirm or deny sound theory. We know that minimum wages are harmful. Basic economic theory demonstrates this. Minimum wage advocates are ignorant, dishonest, and refuse to learn about the very policy they supposedly care so much about.
The PA Senate must reject this bill full stop.
Benjamin Seevers
North Apollo
