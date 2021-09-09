I have children in the junior high and a senior at Indiana Area High School.
Recently at dinner my daughter told me she was harassed for wearing a mask, and that they said she must be a liberal. I told her being a liberal is a good thing and not to back down.
My problem is that when they contract COVID and are in the same location, they send even the vaccinated students home for confinement. This is not right or fair.
If you attend the school you should be vaccinated and have a mask.
Your children are affecting my daughter’s education. There is no reason not to be vaccinated or at least wear a mask.
I don’t understand why anyone would send their child to school without a shot and mask. These parents have a responsibility to all the students who are attending the school to do the right thing or homeschool your children.
Most of us have, and we don’t want to miss anymore school or make anyone sick or possibly die.
We need more parents to stand up and say something to the parents who just don’t care about the safety of all.
Please write a letter to the editor about this and pray that they get the shot and wear a mask. It’s the right thing to do.
James Stineman
Indiana