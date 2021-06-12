PASSHE’s “System Redesign, West Implementation Plan,” enabled by HB 2171 and Senate Act 50, seriously threatens IUP’s viability and weakens Indiana County’s economic development prospects.
The plan creates a mega-university to our west that will have natural access to population-rich areas of eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania (Erie, Cleveland, Youngstown, Canton, Akron, Pittsburgh). Slippery Rock University is already strategically located for future mining of the Cleveland-Youngstown-Akron-Canton demographic lode.
If recruiting students were the Gomoku game, IUP is already strategically encircled by branches of Penn State and Pitt, who are already mining the few demographic desert oases between I-80, I-99 and I-79.
Further diminishing IUP’s prospects, the State System, IUP managers, local legislators and county politicians boost Westmoreland County Community College’s expanded role in Indiana County, offering a curriculum that mostly duplicates IUP’s first- and second-year course offerings. PASSHE and IUP support this outsourcing to community colleges and high schools as a means of reducing the costs to the students.
But such policy raises IUP’s average instructional costs by increasing the share of costlier junior-senior courses in IUP’s curriculum. In effect, IUP’s most efficient classes are being outsourced to community colleges leaving IUP the role of insourcing more, higher cost upper level and graduate courses.
Thus, IUP’s costs increase, making it even less competitive than before the PASSHE/IUP System Redesign/IUP NextGen reorganization policy package.
Meanwhile, Ohio mines IUP’s core recruiting counties by funding out-of-state tuition waivers. Ohio understands the value of immigrant young people from Pennsylvania.
They view our young adults as super-tourists who spend $15,000+ a year on Ohio hotels (dorms), meals (board), and education (tuition and fees), and who attract other tourists (parents and friends). Pennsylvania treats students from other states and countries as if we are doing them big favors by allowing them to spend money here.
PASSHE redesign’s creation of EdClarCal University solidifies trends toward IUP’s enrollment stagnation.
The potential impact on Indiana County’s economic development makes the supposed negative effects of RGGI look like a drop in a 5-gallon bucket. Those who care about IUP’s viability, and the future of Indiana County’s economy should oppose PASSHE system redesign.
Willard Radell
Indiana