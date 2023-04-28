Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High near 55F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy with showers likely. Low 47F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.