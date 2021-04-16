On Tuesday, April 13, a tree fell across power lines and snapped them in our backyard.
I called Penelec and they arrived within 30 minutes.
I want to thank those men who worked all day to restore our power.
They not only had to get that tree off the power lines across the highway, but then repair the dangling lines on our property.
It happened to be a nice sunny day, but these Penelec employees do this in a kinds of horrible weather.
We should be so grateful for their hard work and dedication — all to keep our lights and TVs going. I know I am!
Diane Sobolewski
Indiana