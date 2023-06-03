Every day, in this newspaper, at our local restaurants, the grocery store, the school parking lot, or on a walk around the neighborhood, we see the growing toll that the disease of mental illness is having across Armstrong and Indiana counties.
A friend is addicted to drugs or alcohol and needs a ride to an Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meeting. A neighbor needs support managing depression or anxiety. A loved one is having suicidal thoughts and requires crisis intervention and/or hospitalization.
Mental illness has always been with us, but in the wake of the devastating pandemic and as we continue battling the opioid crisis, the demand for treatment and support from a wide range of lifesaving services has increased dramatically.
Unfortunately, state funding has not kept pace with this demand and too many of our residents are suffering. In Pennsylvania, the state provides the counties with funding through the “Mental Health Base” line and the counties are responsible for delivering these lifesaving services. The uninsured and underinsured citizens of Armstrong and Indiana counties in need of behavioral and developmental health services have relied on the safety net of mental health base funds provided through the Department of Human Services since 1969.
It is important to recognize that these services are available to all county residents. Private insurance has limitations so, for instance, it typically does not cover costs for crisis services, those delivered by telephone, mobile or at a walk-in crisis center. In Fiscal Year 2012-2013, this safety net was severely tested by the 10 percent funding cut that was imposed on the behavioral health system.
Over the last 10 years, the mental health system has not received any funding increases. This has not stopped the demand for services, which has continued to skyrocket.
In 2012, 4,161 people received county-provided services. In 2022, 6,326 individuals received services. That is a 52 percent increase over the last 10 years — without any additional state funding.
An unfortunate result of the increasing demand for services is the corresponding increasing wait times for critical life-saving services. For example, at Indiana Regional Medical Center the average wait time for a psychiatric in-patient bed increased from 1.5 hours in 2009 to over 11 hours in 2021. Often patients are waiting multiple days for an in-patient admission.
By all accounts, we do an excellent job with the resources we have. Still, the safety net is crumbling. Over the last 10 years, In order to maintain current levels of services, our dedicated provider agencies have utilized reserves, eliminated annual cost of living increases, and left positions go unfilled.
Another example includes the closing of a five-bed home that was previously used as an in-patient diversion — not to mention, the costs of residential rehabilitation services have increased by anywhere from 50 percent to nearly 100 percent per consumer. Increased costs, without any additional funding, means fewer consumers receiving the care that they desperately need.
We know that a lack of affordable housing in our region is a challenge, especially for residents who have low incomes. They need assistance locating apartments or personal care homes.
As we look ahead, we are doing our best to maximize the one-time funding opportunities that have become available by supporting the following projects.
Indiana Regional Medical Center (IRMC), Indiana County’s only hospital, does not have an in-patient psychiatric hospital for adolescents and adults. They currently only serve geriatric patients. Thankfully, IRMC is planning a new 44-bed psychiatric hospital and we are helping to fund the construction. This is a one-time expense, but once up and running, we will need to be able to fund the community-based mental health services our neighbors, friends and family will need once discharged from the hospital.
Additionally, we have received one-time funding, and plans are underway to open a regional crisis walk in center but in 2024-2025, we will need an increase in the mental health base funds to keep this center going.
We are encouraged that Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed increasing the base funding line by $20 million next year. Further, Shapiro has made a commitment to increase that initial “down payment” to $60 million through 2027-2028. However, 10-plus years of flat funding, combined with inflation and extraordinary demands on the system mandate a larger financial commitment from the state.
Our region is fortunate to have elected leaders at the county and state levels who understand the need for these services and have supported our efforts to serve residents. With their continued support, I am hopeful that the next state budget includes additional mental health base funds.
These services save lives.
