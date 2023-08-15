I’m writing in response to Bob Colgan’s letter, “More confusion from the eyelids up.” Apparently, I deserve the designation of “confused from the eyelids up” because I dared to write something Mr. Colgan disagrees with.
Let me correct Mr. Colgan on his misstatement about my previous letter. I did not specifically call Mr. Kimmel a bigot. I took issue with two of Mr. Kimmel’s comments that were not credible and that, in my opinion, could incite hate towards the LGBTQ community.
Since Mr. Colgan cited a scripture in his letter, I’ll cite one as well. In Matthew 22:36-40, Jesus responded the the question about which is the greatest commandment. Did Jesus mention anything about the gay/transgender community? No. Did he say that Christians should demonize and pass judgment on certain people that they disagree with? No. Did he say that anyone who disagrees with you is confused from the eyelids up? No.
Jesus said the two greatest commandments were to love God and love your neighbor.
FYI, to Mr. Colgan: People in the LGBTQ community are your neighbors.
Paul Coulter
Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.