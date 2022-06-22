Many people calling for further restriction of our Second Amendment rights lack, or pretend to lack, knowledge of the subject.
The Constitution of Pennsylvania clearly states: “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned.” It does not say: “The right of the people to bear single-shot muzzle-loading muskets ... shall not be questioned.”
Most ducks and geese (etc.) are harvested with semi-auto shotguns. Federal law prohibits shooting waterfowl with any rifle. Semi-auto modern sporting rifles are used for hunting non-game species in Pennsylvania, but are legal for deer hunting in many other states, including nearby West Virginia.
Many Pennsylvania hunters own semi-auto modern sporting rifles for use in West Virginia. Semi-auto MSRs only fire one shot with each pull of the trigger. Nobody is blasting a deer to pieces with their semi-auto MSR.
The Second Amendment is not about hunting; it never was. The hunting issue is a ruse by enemies of the Second Amendment to lull us into overlooking their true goals.
The tyrannical leftist politicos protected by armed guards are fearful that their failed, self-serving policies and crooked elections might spark a true insurrection, as opposed to the demonstration of Jan. 6, 2021.
Anyone who moved to Indiana to bask in the afterglow of “It’s a Wonderful Life” did not do their research. They should have moved to Orlando, Fla., or Hollywood, Calif. Jimmy Stewart left this town 75 years ago.
I know people that left Indiana County who say they have no desire to return. I like it here, and I think the Indiana County commissioners are generally doing a good job.
I do favor arming school guards with more effective firearms than handguns. As a student, I would feel better knowing “my” guard had an AR-15. It is a tremendous instrument of American security, freedom and self-defense.
Randy Cornman
Indiana