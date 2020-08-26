This is in response to the Aug. 13 letter by Samuel Wingard. To form an opinion from one snapshot that was taken from our ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Coal Run McIntyre VFD shows your lack of knowledge of what actually happened that day.
As the event coordinator and captain of this department, we go above and beyond to ensure the safety of our community that we serve and the guests that celebrated with us.
Were you there? My guess is no, because if you were, you would not have made this statement.
Did you see prior to this picture both parties sanitizing and removing masks? Did you see immediately after the photo was taken, masks being put back on and hands being sanitized? Our guests removed masks to talk into the PA system before putting them back on and sanitized hands before and after using the microphone.
As first responders we are on the front line every day. We protect ourselves and our community. To make a statement saying that “you think they were intelligent people” makes you look uninformed and uneducated on what happened that day.
The two men you see in this photo are outstanding citizens who have served Indiana County, volunteering with over 45 years of service.
Over 90 percent who attended this event were spread out over two parking areas and fire halls for social distancing. Masks were worn and hand sanitizing stations were at every location. Thermometers were used, our lunch servers all had masks and gloves on. Multiple paramedics and EMTs were at the event to assist with all CDC guidelines.
And as to the statement concerning the president, this was in no way a political statement, nor do we engage in the practice of political views when it comes to the pandemic as first responders.
This was a celebration of this fire department honoring the men and women who have sacrificed and built the department over the past 60 years.
It was a celebration of obtaining a goal of building a hall that was desperately needed without the funding of the local, state or federal government. It was a celebration of the hard work and dedication of our members who have put their heart and soul into this project.
Do not assume you know what happened at this event by one snapshot.
Christine Galinac
Event coordinator and captain, Coal Run McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department