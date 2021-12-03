Long ago, in the time of once upon, I traveled with my siblings and mother to Ben Franklin Elementary School to receive the Salk vaccine. The scourge of my childhood and others was the threat of polio, a crippling and deadly disease.
Until the vaccine had been developed, parents worried constantly about the safety of their children. In the heat of summer, some local swimming pools closed because of infections discovered among pool users. My mother used to gather us in every afternoon to rest and make sure our immune systems stayed strong. Then along came Jonas Salk and his vaccine.
The day I went with my family to receive the miracle vaccine, there were scores of other families there and the faces of the parents expressed relief, even though among my peers there was some trepidation.
The community response to the vaccine was great though, and soon Indiana and others realized the almost complete eradication of the disease. The community rose to the occasion and chose not only to protect their own, but to enhance the protection of everyone.
Much later when I would have my own children, I would greatly appreciate the vaccines that protected them from measles, mumps and rubella.
Along with members of my generation, I carry the arm scar from my smallpox vaccination and felt the relief of knowing the virulent disease was all but eradicated due to a dedicated medical community.
What has happened to us? Why is it we embrace the “I” instead of the “we”? The political division over an issue as great as COVID is proving to be our own undoing, not only medically but economically.
Too often we hear the argument about the right not to adhere to a vaccine policy. The emphasis has become narcissistic. Too often the expressed right leads to more infections and even more deaths. Too often, for people who do recover after hospitalization, the economic burden is extreme.
When does this carousel of infection slow significantly? The answer lies not in the stars nor in our political affiliation. The answer is within ourselves.
We can contain and radically reduce this pandemic by working together. Do we have the courage to do so? Only time will tell.
Josephine Cunningham
Indiana