My senior year internship as an IUP political science major led to a long career as a lobbyist, working on the most critical health care issues of the past 40 years.
It started with my degree in political science at IUP.
There’s no requirement that a person interested in politics or government needs a political science degree. Legislators themselves come from a wide spectrum of professions and life experiences.
But a political science degree is a leg up. It’s a means to finding mentors and a pathway to jobs in campaigns or government. It is a lighted doorway to a law degree. It’s the internship that leads to a résumé entry and often a job opportunity. A political science degree provides the strongest possible foundation for success in the political universe.
I’ve had the opportunity to engage with political science students on campus.
I was generously welcomed by the departmental faculty and witnessed first hand their personal and professional commitment to IUP students and the political science discipline. The students and faculty of the Political Science Department deserve a better fate.
About 275 miles east of IUP, a young man was just named the managing director of the largest city in our state. He will be responsible every day for running that city. He holds a degree in political science.
For unknown reasons the Political Science Department appears to be forgotten in the IUP NextGen plan. That would be a serious mistake for all concerned.
Larry L. Light
IUP ’73
Harrisburg