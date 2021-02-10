Politicians are charlatans. Any American who believes that today’s politicians are concerned about their constituents, you are either foolish or naïve.
They worked on a second stimulus package for what? Four, five, six months? Impasse. Biden gets elected, and all of a sudden, people are now willing to reach across the aisle to get the package done for the American people.
Americans are losing everything, and Democrats and Republicans are playing political games. This paper indicated that the biggest impetus to get the bill done was politicians who would have to stay in Washington and postpone Christmas vacation until it was signed. It took two days once they found this out.
Pelosi, in office 34 years; Biden, 47 years; McConnell, 37 years ... keep doing what you have been doing for last 30-plus years and expect different results. Insanity. I am sure after this many years in office, they will have many new and exciting ideas to help Americans. Ha ha!
American politician is the greatest job ever. Good salary, pension for life, free health care, food, housing and transportation allowances, funds to re-decorate every four years, free banking, haircuts, and on and on. Americans are losing their lives, jobs, businesses, houses and life savings. Millions of American citizens are living under bridges or on the street. One in 6 children in this country are food insecure, and this list goes on and on. This is a crime being perpetrated by your elected officials. Americans are suffering and politicians are living the high life. I can hear them laughing at us.
Politicians have aides who write legislation, (nearly 6,000 pages for the second stimulus package) and read the legislation, while they spend 50 percent of the time trying to get re-elected. Senate chambers are nearly empty during the day. Where are they and what are they doing?
We must hold these people accountable. We talk about essential and non-essential jobs.
As far as I’m concerned, being a politician is the least essential profession in our country.
God help us!
Mark Bauer
Homer City